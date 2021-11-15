Falkirk Court: Bo'ness man punished after assaulting woman and breaching court order
A Bo’ness man who breached a court order after assaulting a woman has had his liberty restricted.
Monday, 15th November 2021, 12:30 pm
Mark Downie, 33, admitted seizing hold of his victim’s neck in Grangemouth on October 4, 2019.
Downie, of 44 Red Brae Avenue, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, where defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said his client had since breached a community payback order.
The court was also told he was “subjected to a stabbing” in March.
Sheriff Christopher Shead made Downie subject to a three-month, 7pm-7am restriction of liberty order.