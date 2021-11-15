Falkirk Court: Bo'ness man punished after assaulting woman and breaching court order

Mark Downie, 33, admitted seizing hold of his victim’s neck in Grangemouth on October 4, 2019.

Downie, of 44 Red Brae Avenue, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, where defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said his client had since breached a community payback order.

Bo'ness resident Mark Downie was made subject to a restriction of liberty order at Falkirk Sheriff Court. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The court was also told he was “subjected to a stabbing” in March.

Sheriff Christopher Shead made Downie subject to a three-month, 7pm-7am restriction of liberty order.

