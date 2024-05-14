Falkirk court allows family holiday for five time drink driver who may struggle to steer clear of prison

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drink driver is now off on a family holiday and may be heading for custody on his return after committing his FIFTH drink driving offence.

Brendan McGee, 50, had been out at a charity event when police pulled him over for his erratic driving. He was slurring his words and the breath test reading showed he was almost four times over the legal limit.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McGee had pleaded guilty to drinking driving on West Bridge Street, Falkirk on December 17 last year. The charges stated he had given a reading of 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Amy Sneddon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police officers’ attention was drawn to the accused’s vehicle due to the manner of his driving. He was signalled to pull over.

McGee failed the roadside breath test after he was stopped by police(Picture: Submitted)

“Officers spoke to the accused, who said he had been drinking prior to driving. He had been at a charity event. He was slurring his words and there was a smell of alcohol emanating from the vehicle.

"He failed the roadside breath test.”

It was stated it was a “stupid decision” by McGee to drive on the night in question – especially in light of his four previous drink driving convictions.

The court heard McGee, Flat 3, 1018, Shettleston Road, Glasgow, was going on a family holiday this month.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “It’s a foolish action to book a holiday when you might be going to custody. if you don’t get a custodial sentence it will be a lengthy restriction of liberty order.”