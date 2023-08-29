News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk Council worker placed on sex offenders register

A Falkirk Council employee who worked with at risk criminals has been placed on the sex offenders register.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 29th Aug 2023, 13:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 13:04 BST

Craig Easton, 44, was sentenced last month at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

For several years he has been the council’s serious offender liaison officer within homeless services, a role which, according to colleagues, saw him attending MAPPA meetings.

Multi-agency public protection arrangements (MAPPA) are in place to ensure the successful management of violent and sexual offenders in the community.

Easton appeared in court last month. Pic: Michael GillenEaston appeared in court last month. Pic: Michael Gillen
He was charged with behaving in a threatening or abusive manner between September 19, 2020 and May 27, 2021 at Broomside Place, Larbert. He also sent abusive online messages which discussed and encouraged the sexual abuse of children, made abusive comments about having his wife raped and murdered, swore and made racially offensive remarks.

His not guilty plea to two further charges of possessing pornographic images and sending sexual communications was accepted by the Crown.

Easton, of Main Street, Redding, was sentenced to a supervised community payback order for two years, with a condition he complete 150 hours of unpaid work within 12months. He was also placed on the sex offenders register.

Falkirk Council is refusing to say if he has been sacked or suspended,

One insider said: “Everyone was really shocked when they heard.”

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “We worked closely with Police Scotland and assisted them with their investigations throughout the case.

“We are aware of the current position and are taking appropriate management action. We are unable to offer any further comment at this stage.”