Falkirk Council leader welcomes prison sentence for lethal pill selling gym boss

In a landmark case, Jamie George, 32, was sentenced to 37 months in prison at Stirling Sheriff Court on Tuesday after admitting distributing a highly toxic industrial chemical called 2,4-dinitrophenol – commonly known as DNP, which can kill or cause very serious side- effects if ingested.

His sentencing came as a result of a joint investigation between Food Standards Scotland’s Scottish Food Crime and Incidents Unit (SFCIU), Police Scotland and

Falkirk Council’s Environmental Health department.

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn welcomes the prison sentence passed on George (Picture: Submitted)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case is the first of its kind involving DNP to be prosecuted in Scotland and is the first major criminal investigation to lead to a conviction for the SFCIU.

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “The investigation involving our Environmental Health Officers involved a significant resource in executing search warrants,

examining evidence, interviewing witnesses, and checking fitness centres.

“The aim was to disrupt and stop the manufacture and sale of this dangerous chemical for human consumption. We are pleased the work has resulted in a conviction

and hope this serves as a warning to others.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ron McNaughton, head of the SFCIU, whose staff, plus police officers and Falkirk Council employees recovered 5kg of DNP, 120 filled capsules and 10,000 empty

capsules as part of their investigation, was delighted with the sentence and praised the work of his department to secure it.

He said: “Jamie George's sentencing sends a clear message there are consequences for those individuals who are prepared to put peoples’ lives at risk in order to

profit financially from the supply of DNP.

"It also highlights the importance of the continuous collaborative work being undertaken by the SFCIU, as well as local authorities such as Falkirk Council, and Police Scotland to keep people safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know DNP has tragically been responsible for at least 33 deaths in the UK since 2007 and it remains of critical importance we continue to highlight the dangers of

DNP again and again.

"It is not safe for human consumption under any circumstances. If you consume DNP you are very likely to become ill, potentially seriously ill, and there is a real

possibility that you could die as a result. I cannot be more clear.”

Of the 30 recorded deaths across the UK associated with DNP consumption, two of them occurred in Scotland. There is no antidote to DNP, with sufferers having to

endure their symptoms until they hopefully recover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector David MacGregor, Forth Valley CID, said: “Jamie George acted recklessly, without regard for the lives of those he supplied it to. It’s vital the

public understands how lethal DNP can be and that’s why this conviction is so important.

“It sets a precedent to anyone who thinks it’s acceptable to break the law and put lives at risk through supplying it. It also underlines our commitment to the country’s

Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“We are committed to tackling substance misuse and will continue to work with partner agencies to target those involved in the distribution. Anyone with concerns about

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad