Falkirk cops nab cannabis crop worth £195,000

Police officers arrested three people and recovered a cannabis cultivation valued at £195,000 after a raid on a property this week.

Officers from Forth Valley’s Proactive Criminal Investigations Department carried out an intelligence-led search of an address in Windsor Road on Wednesday, September 11.

Not only did police recover a large quantity of cannabis plants, they also charged a 45-year-old woman and two men, aged 34 and 20, with drug offences.

The trio all appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday.

Detective Sergeant Stuart Brodie from Forth Valley CID said: “We found around 650 plants which stopped this harmful substance from reaching our communities. Those involved in the production of such drugs often put themselves, and others at risk due to the methods used in the cultivation process.

“We remain committed to tackling the production and sale of drugs across Forth Valley and I would like to thank the public for their continued assistance in providing us with information that helps us carry out enforcement activity.”

If you have any information or concerns about drug misuse in your area, you can report this to Police Scotland in confidence on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.