At least 200 packets of so-called "illicit white" cigarettes – defined as cigarettes manufactured legitimately in one country but sold illegally in another – were found in a compartment concealed behind a mirror when police and trading standards officers raided the Eastern European Market shop in High Street, Falkirk.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard the cigarettes – including brands like NZ Gold linked to Belarus, and M1 Excellent from the Middle East – all failed British Standards.

Specifically, they did not to meet the UK's Reduced Ignition Propensity test, which means if cigarettes are not actively being smoked, they don't self extinguish, which is a fire risk.

The cigarettes were discovered in the Falkirk shop. Pic: File image

Also found in the secret stash were more than 80 packets of counterfeit cigarettes, including Benson & Hedges.

The premises were raided by police on October 11, 2022.

Prosecutor Bernadette Cuthbertson said the shop was owned by a co mpany, Little European Shop Ltd, with a registered office in Edinburgh, of which shopkeeper Ali Fatah Sharifi, 35, was the sole director.

Little European Shop Ltd pleaded guilty by letter on Thursday, March 14, to seven charges of contravening the UK's 2005 General Product Safety Regulations, and submitted a copy of the company's accounts.