Falkirk CID urge ‘help us catch this knife robber’

A knife-wielding thug last night terrified staff at an Alloa convenience store before fleeing with cash.

The robbery happened at 6pm when a man entered the Premier store on Medwyn Place, Alloa and threatened the 24-year-old male employee before running away along Forbes Street.

The suspect, who had a local accent, is white, 6ft tall, and wore a black hooded jacket with the hood up, a dark coloured baseball cap with a white trim, a grey scarf which covered his face, navy tracksuit bottoms and black trainers/plimsolls.

Detective Constable Carolyn Alexander at Falkirk CID, said: “Thankfully the member of staff was not injured, however, it was a very frightening experience for him.

“The shop is in the middle of a residential area and quite busy with customers and people walking or driving by.

“We believe that someone will have seen the suspect, who we believe to be local, either hanging about the store prior to the robbery or in the general area during the day.

“We have been checking CCTV and making enquiries in the area but we still need people to come forward with information that will help us catch this man.”

Information can be passed to Forth Valley CID via 101, quoting reference number 2896 of the December 14, 2019. Alternatively, details can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.