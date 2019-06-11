Falkirk car theft ended with a crash

Rhys Ferguson (23) stole a car and then crashed it into another vehicle.

Ferguson, 11 Hillhouse Avenue, Bathgate, admitted the theft he committed in Bantaskine Street, Falkirk, on March 8 and driving without due care and attention, failing to control the car and smashing into another car, causing damage to the vehicle, on the same date and in the same location.

Last Thursday, Falkirk Sheriff Court heard Ferguson had a history of substance and alcohol misuse.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell deferred sentence for three weeks to June 27 to allow a drug treatment and testing order assessment to be carried out in that period. Ferguson was released on bail until the next appearance.