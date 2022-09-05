Falkirk butcher switched to cutting up deal of cannabis

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen Chambers, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police had received intelligence the accused was within a taxi and possibly in possession of drugs. Police searched him and found 11 bags of herbal cannabis – around 29.5 grams – with a street value of £360.

The court heard Smith, a butcher to trade, was not working at the moment and was not a regular offender.

Smith appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “I think this was you socially making money from your friends and acquaintances. You’re fortunate the courts have been a lot more lenient over the supply of cannabis over the last few years.”