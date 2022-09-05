Falkirk butcher switched to cutting up deal of cannabis
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Steven Smith (30) had pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class B drug cannabis in Abbotsford Street, Bainsford on March 30 last year.
Karen Chambers, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police had received intelligence the accused was within a taxi and possibly in possession of drugs. Police searched him and found 11 bags of herbal cannabis – around 29.5 grams – with a street value of £360.
The court heard Smith, a butcher to trade, was not working at the moment and was not a regular offender.
Most Popular
Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “I think this was you socially making money from your friends and acquaintances. You’re fortunate the courts have been a lot more lenient over the supply of cannabis over the last few years.”
He ordered Smith, 57 Oswald Street, Falkirk, to complete 135 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.