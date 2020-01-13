Falkirk businessman told to stump up £3500 after helping smuggle £400,000 of cannabis into Scotland

A middle aged businessman who was leading a double life as a drug dealer before police got wise to his game has to hand over £3500 to the authorities.

Joseph Tobin (50), from Carronshore, and his accomplices Kathleen Kerrigan (48) and James McCroary (32) were caught by police after they discovered how they smuggled £400,000 of cannabis into Scotland.

The High Court in Edinburgh

Last year the High Court in Edinburgh heard how the trio received the drugs from abroad when the substances were sent to Glasgow Airport before being forwarded onto addresses in Central Scotland.

The three accused pled guilty last year to being involved in the supply of cannabis at various locations in Scotland between November 3, 2015 and February 25, 2016.

At an earlier court appearance Judge Lord Glennie ordered Tobin, who owns a garage business in the Falkirk area, to perform 300 hours of community service and placed him on a supervision order for three years.

Kerrigan and McCroary, who also live in the Falkirk area, were ordered to perform 200 hours of unpaid work.

Prosecutors then launched a proceeds of crime case against Tobin and on Monday defence advocate Lorenzo Alonzi told judge Graham Buchanan QC he and the Crown had negotiated a deal over how much his client would hand over.

The court heard Tobin made £4676 during his time as a criminal. However, the businessman only had £3566 available at this point in time and that sum was agreed.

Tobin will have the next six months to hand over the full £3566.