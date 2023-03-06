Michaela Lyndsay, 30, was one of the offenders who went round to the woman’s home after the Facebook game turned nasty and ended up with the victim being injured in a sustained attack.

Lyndsay said she regretted her part in the offence and still maintained her innocence in the actual attack.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Lyndsay, 30, had been found guilty of the assault she committed – while acting with others – in River Street, Carron, on April 23, 2021.

Lyndsay appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

The charges stated Lyndsay and others seized the woman by the body, pulled her to the ground, kicked and punched her on the head and body to her injury.

The court heard Lyndsay, who works in a care home, got involved in the incident following a Facebook bingo game which “escalated”.

It was stated Lyndsay still believed she acted in self defence and clearly had some part in the incident, which she regretted involving herself in.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You maintained your position of not guilty throughout the trial and that position was not accepted by me. I consider this to have been a violent assault with took place in the complainer’s own garden."