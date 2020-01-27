Falkirk binge drinker tells cop: ‘You look like you’re meant to be black’

A drunken violent offender head butted two police officers then told another “you look like you’re meant to be black”.

The officers arrived to execute an arrest warrant for Anthony McArthur (27), but he did not go quietly into the police vehicle, lunging at them and leading with his head, spitting at them and hurling verbal abuse.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McArthur had pled guilty to the assaults at Castings Court, Falkirk and behaving in a threatening manner at Falkirk Police Station on May 10 last year. He also admitted failing to appear at court on July 15, 2019.

Procurator fiscal depute Erin Illand said: “It was midnight and police attended at the address with a warrant for the accused. He became hostile and lunged forward, head butting an officer.

“There was no injury although his head did connect with the officer’s face. The accused was taken to the ground and he was spitting at a female officer so a spit hood was applied.

“He was helped to his feet and became aggressive, lunging forward and head butting a female police officer. He connect with her right eye, causing swelling and bruising. The accused was then taken to Falkirk Police Station and continued to shout and swear at officers.

“He told one officer ‘you look like you’re meant to be black’ and ‘I’m going to smash you up’.”

The court heard McArthur, who has a history of binge drinking, was currently serving a custodial sentence for another matter and was due for release on April 16.

It was stated prison had not been a pleasant experience for him.

Sheriff John Mundy said: “These charges in relation to your conduct towards the police are very serious. It’s abhorrent conduct towards the police who are only doing their job.”

He sentenced McArthur, 9 Castings Court, Falkirk, to nine months in prison to run consecutively to the stretch he is already serving.