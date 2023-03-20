Falkirk banned driver stole and abandoned two cars in one night before police caught up with him

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Declan Salmond had pleaded guilty to stealing cars in Alma Street, Falkirk on March 19, 2020 and Queens Court, Stenhousemuir on March 22, 2020.

He also admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance on March 19, 2020.

Procurator fiscal depute Karen Chambers said: “The vehicle was locked and secured and the keys were left inside the property at the front door. At 7.30pm the witness noticed her car was no longer parked where she left it.

Police witnessed Salmond throw away two sets of car keys

“At 1.10am police witnesses were driving on Grahams Road and became aware of an Audi motor vehicle. Due to the manner it was being driven, police followed the vehicle.”

Salmond subsequently sped off and was lost from sight – however, officers had seen him throw a cigarette from the car window and they were later able to recover traces of his DNA.

Having made off in a Renault Twingo earlier in the evening, he was captured on CCTV with the Audi.

Salmond was later reported to police after he was seen to leave a vehicle and run into some bushes. He later said he was supposedly waiting on someone coming to pick up the Audi.

He was then given a lift to the Dutch Inn, in Skinflats, where police officers caught up with him, noticing he threw away two sets of car keys before they approached him.

The court heard Salmond, 224b Grahams Road, Falkirk, was banned from driving until 2031.

Sheriff Mayram Labaki called Salmond’s behaviour a “disaster” stating: “The only time you stop offending is when you are in prison. Disqualifying you from drivign makes absolutely no difference.”