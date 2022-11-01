Falkirk banned driver facing 'significant difficulty' as he loses licence again
Alexander Robertson (28) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified in Etna Road, Falkirk on February 23.
By Court Reporter
1st Nov 2022, 3:03pm
Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said losing his driving licence would cause “significant difficulty” for Robertson.
"It appears there is a lesson learned here,” he added.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Roberston, 106 Glynwed Court, Falkirk on a community payback order with the condition he complete 120 hours unpaid work within 12 months.
He also banned him from driving for 16 months.