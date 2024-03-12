Falkirk bad boy tried to head butt his dad after he refused to give him cash for drug debt

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Sneddon said: “The complainers were the accused’s mother and father. The accused returned home at 8pm under the influence of alcohol, asking his parents for money.

"He asked to be let out or he was going to smash a window. He struggled with is father and the pair fell to the ground. His mother tried to pull the accused off his father.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The accused kicked out and attempted to head butt his father.”

Haughton appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The court heard Haughton had a problem with alcohol and substance misuse.

It was stated he had been asking for money to pay off a drug debt he owed.

Sheriff Christopher Shead noted Haughton had been on a structure deferred sentence for months with no further incidents.