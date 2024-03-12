Falkirk bad boy tried to head butt his dad after he refused to give him cash for drug debt

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Aaron Haughton, 23, had pleaded guilty to assaulting his father and threatening behaviour at his 27 Anson Avenue, Falkirk home on April 21 last year.
By Court Reporter
Published 12th Mar 2024, 09:32 GMT
Updated 12th Mar 2024, 11:22 GMT
Procurator fiscal depute Amy Sneddon said: “The complainers were the accused’s mother and father. The accused returned home at 8pm under the influence of alcohol, asking his parents for money.

"He asked to be let out or he was going to smash a window. He struggled with is father and the pair fell to the ground. His mother tried to pull the accused off his father.

"The accused kicked out and attempted to head butt his father.”

Haughton appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Haughton appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The court heard Haughton had a problem with alcohol and substance misuse.

It was stated he had been asking for money to pay off a drug debt he owed.

Sheriff Christopher Shead noted Haughton had been on a structure deferred sentence for months with no further incidents.

He admonished him.