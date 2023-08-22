Falkirk assault: Man, 75, injured and taken to hospital following violent attack

The incident happened on Carronlea Road, Carron, at 5.30pm on Sunday, August 20 when the elderly man was approached by a young masked male and assaulted.

The suspect is described is n his 20s, around 5ft 10in, of medium to heavy build and was wearing black clothing, with a mask or covering over his face. He was riding a black electric powered bicycle which had distinctive large tyres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Gary Mackie said: “Understandably this attack left the victim very shaken and I am appealing to anyone with information that could assist with our enquiries to get in touch.

“I would appeal to anyone who was either walking or driving in the area and who may have information or dash cam footage to contact us.”