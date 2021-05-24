Falkirk area woman threatened police with violence on way to station

Rosanne Toye, 34 Shiel Gardens, Langlees, behaved threateningly by shouting, swearing, uttering offensive remarks and threatening officers on November 27, 2019.

The crime was committed within a police vehicle in the course of a journey from Lomond Drive, Langlees to Falkirk Police Station.

The 32-year-old appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday alongside her defence solicitor Stephen Biggam.

Langlees woman Rosanne Toye made threats towards police en route to Falkirk Police Station. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Addressing Sheriff Christopher Shead, Mr Biggam said: “There are some things outstanding and it may make sense to continue the matter.”

Procurator fiscal depute Catherine Fraser told the court the matters in question were “outstanding from June in Dunfermline” and there were also two pending matters involving Toye, sentence on one of which had been deferred until June 7.

Sheriff Shead chose to defer sentence until June 7 for the case to call along with other matters.

