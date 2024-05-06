Falkirk area sees 50 per cent drop in crime after bobbies hit the beat over Easter break

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Over the Easter holidays, our Falkirk Community Policing Team stepped up their presence in Falkirk town centre to tackle anti-social behaviour, violence, and drug use.

“The result? A massive 50 per cent reduction in reported crimes compared to last year, with 20 charges reported to the Procurator Fiscal. If you have any information, don't hesitate to reach out to us via 101 or our website.