Falkirk area GP warns patients to watch out for telephone scam
A spokesperson for the practice said: “Some patients have received calls from 07759 705398 – showing a location in Spain – claiming to be from their GP Practice. The caller says they are ‘updating patient records’ and then tries to send a link.
“Do not share personal details or click any links if you’re unsure who’s calling. Genuine GP Practices will never ask for this information over the phone. If you’re concerned, hang up and call your GP Practice directly using their official number.”
If they do receive a call like this or something similar, people can report these suspicious calls to Police Scotland on 101 or NHS Forth Valley.
They can also spread the word about this latest scam to friends, family and neighbours who may be vulnerable.