Falkirk area GP warns patients to watch out for telephone scam

By James Trimble
Published 31st Oct 2025, 08:03 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2025, 08:03 GMT
Kersiebank Medical Practice has posted an online warning to patients to beware of a telephone scam doing the rounds in the Forth Valley area.

A spokesperson for the practice said: “Some patients have received calls from 07759 705398 – showing a location in Spain – claiming to be from their GP Practice. The caller says they are ‘updating patient records’ and then tries to send a link.

“Do not share personal details or click any links if you’re unsure who’s calling. Genuine GP Practices will never ask for this information over the phone. If you’re concerned, hang up and call your GP Practice directly using their official number.”

If they do receive a call like this or something similar, people can report these suspicious calls to Police Scotland on 101 or NHS Forth Valley.

Vulnerable people in the Forth Valley area have been targeted by the telephone scam (Picture: Submitted)placeholder image
They can also spread the word about this latest scam to friends, family and neighbours who may be vulnerable.

