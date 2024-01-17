Falkirk area crime: Woman charged after Denny incident
Police have announced that a woman has been charged after a several windows were broken at a community facility in Denny.
The incident occurred between Sunday, January 14 and the following day.
A number of windows were smashed at the YMCA hall in the town’s West Boreland Road.
Police said: “Enquiries were conducted by Denny Community Policing Team and a 28-year-old female has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”
Crime can be reported by calling 101 or information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.