Police have announced that a woman has been charged after a several windows were broken at a community facility in Denny.

The incident occurred earlier this week. Pic: TSPL

The incident occurred between Sunday, January 14 and the following day.

A number of windows were smashed at the YMCA hall in the town’s West Boreland Road.

Police said: “Enquiries were conducted by Denny Community Policing Team and a 28-year-old female has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”