Members of the Animal Rising campaign group delayed the start of the race by attempting to gain entry to the Aintree racecourse. Nine eventually managed to get on the track but being led away by police to allow the race to get underway.

On Sunday a spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “We can confirm that 118 people were arrested on Saturday following a large number of protesters attempting to gain entry onto Aintree racecourse. This includes the three people arrested earlier in the day.

“Those arrested were men and women aged between 18 and 66-years-old and came from as far as Kent, Southampton, London, Essex, Swansea, Falkirk and Glasgow. They were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including conspiracy to cause public nuisance, obstructing highways and possession of controlled drugs.

Corach Rambler, ridden by Derek Fox, winning Saturday's Grand National at Merseyside's Aintree Racecourse which was delayed by protesters. Pic: Michael Steele/Getty Images

“Of the 118 arrests, 65 people were taken into custody and are being processed and will be bailed pending further enquiries.”

The race eventually started after a 14 minute delay and was won by Scottish-trained Corach Rambler.

The 8/1 favourite took the lead over the last fence to become only the third Scottish-trained winner in the race's history.

Trained by Lucinda Russell, the nine-year-old received a rousing welcome when he returned to Arlary House Stables in Milnathort on Sunday.