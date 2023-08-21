Falkirk 999 call: 'The first cop who comes in the door is getting smashed'

The charges stated Donnelly, 106 Glenacre Road, Cumbernauld, uttered threats of violence to police officers during a telephone call to the emergency services.

Procurator fiscal depute Bernadette Cummings said: “At 4am police received an emergency 999 call from the accused, who then hung up. They called her back and an argument started with the police call handler with the accused denying she had called the police.

"She said ‘the first cop who comes in the door is getting smashed’.”

Earlier in the year Donnelly, who was said to have “a number of significant mental health difficulties”, failed to attend at court and an arrest warrant was issued.