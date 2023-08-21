News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Falkirk 999 call: 'The first cop who comes in the door is getting smashed'

Courtney Donnelly, 24, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court astt Thursday after pleading guilty to threatening behaviour in Longdales Court, Falkirk on December 1 last year.
By Court Reporter
Published 21st Aug 2023, 15:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 15:47 BST

The charges stated Donnelly, 106 Glenacre Road, Cumbernauld, uttered threats of violence to police officers during a telephone call to the emergency services.

Procurator fiscal depute Bernadette Cummings said: “At 4am police received an emergency 999 call from the accused, who then hung up. They called her back and an argument started with the police call handler with the accused denying she had called the police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"She said ‘the first cop who comes in the door is getting smashed’.”

Earlier in the year Donnelly, who was said to have “a number of significant mental health difficulties”, failed to attend at court and an arrest warrant was issued.

Last Thursday Sheriff Simon Collins learned Donnelly was currently in custody on other matters and he simply admonished her.