Fake talent scout now behind bars

An overweight bearded loner pretended to be a top model agency talent scout to con young girls and women into sending him naked pictures.

Larbert man John Kilpatrick (24), aka BeccaJane, was living with his elderly mother when he created a fantasy world from his back bedroom, using a friend finder app to bring up a list of females’ profiles.

Assuming the identity of BeccaJane, he said he worked for London-based BMA Models, asking each victim “have you ever wanted to be a model?”. He would then ask for increasingly more provocative images before requesting nude photos.

When he received the images he dropped his act and then moved into extortion mode, threatening to spread the pictures via the internet unless his “contacts” sent him even more nude snaps.

Kilpatrick also posed as the manager of BMA models, the boyfriend and flatmate of “BeccaJane”, and as a black male, a lesbian female, and a schoolboy, as he wove his intricate online web of deceit.

Police, acting on intelligence received, raided his home in Larbert in April last year and seized two mobiles and an iPad which contained thousands of chat logs between Kilpatrick and female children and young female adults.

Kilpatrick appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court yesterday (Wednesday) having pled guilty to 24 offences committed between January 2014 and March 2016, including attempted extortion; distributing indecent images of a child; and encouraging children to participate in sexual activity.

The court heard he amassed a total of 19 female victims from all over Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland, including five girls under 13 and eight more aged 13 to 16. His youngest victim was 10, the oldest 25.

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio jailed Kilpatrick for three years eight months and placed him on the sex offenders’ register for life.