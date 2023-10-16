News you can trust since 1845
Failed to turn up at court: Hunt is now on for Falkirk bail breaching no show

Patrick Reid, 24, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions by attempt to speak to a woman he was not supposed to at an address in Haugh Street, Falkirk on September 13.
By Court Reporter
Published 16th Oct 2023, 08:31 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 09:38 BST
Reid, 33 Thornbridge Road, Falkirik, had been made subject to the bail conditions not to have contact with the woman on September 4.

Sheriff Alison Michie heard there was no excuse for Reid’s non appearance and issued and arrest warrant.