Failed break-in at Greggs in New Carron

Police are investigating an unsuccessful break-in at Greggs in New Carron.

The Carron Road store was targeted between 10pm on Friday, December 14 and 5.30am on Saturday, December 15.

A front window was smashed and a failed attempt was made to pull glass back.

Officers investigating the incident say nothing was taken from the shop.

In September, the Falkirk Herald told how the store had been remodelled to give customers a “convenient, new-look shop”.

Anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area during this time is asked to contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.