Facebook message left Stenhousemuir offender in hot water with the police
Mark Kerr, 51, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to breaching his non-harassment order by contacting his former partner via Facebook at an address in Banknock on November 1 last year.
By Court Reporter
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 6:01pm
Martin Morrow, defence solicitor said: “He clearly made the wrong decision on this occasion.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead ordered Kerr, 37 Elizabeth Avenue, Stenhousemuir, to complete 120 hours unpaid work within 12 months and made hime subject to a non-harassment order not to contact his former partner for the next two years.