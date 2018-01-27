Ex turns nasty after threats to his dragon

Blair Lehardy (21) turned up to collect his things from his former partner after being told she was going to put his bearded dragon outside.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Lehardy admitted behaving in a threatening manner and damaging property by smashing a mirror at the flat in Matthew Steele Court, Bo’ness on October 29 last year.

Defence solicitor William McIntyre said: “It’s a case of the two of them meeting up and not getting along too well.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said there may have been an “element of justifiable frustration” and ordered Lehardy, 46 Birkhill Crescent, Bo’ness, to complete 95 hours unpaid work within four months.