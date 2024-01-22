Ex-serviceman's DNA links him to attempted car thefts in the Grangemouth area

Gavin Andrews, 40, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to attempting to steal motor vehicles in Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth on October 1, 2021 and Avonbank Avenue, Grangemouth on October 2, 2021.

Steven Lynch, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The owner of the car secured the vehicle within the car park at the location on October 1. He returned to the vehicle on October 3 and found it was damaged.

"Wires underneath the steering column had been ripped out and a wooden handled implement was found. This was reported to the police and the wooden handled instrument provided a DNA sample which belonged to the accused.

"The damage to the vehicle cost and estimated £450.”

Andrews appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Another vehicle fell victim to Andrews around the same time in the same area.

"The owner of the vehicle returned to find the driver’s door open,” said Mr Lynch. “He also found a key lying on the driver’s seat. This key didn’t belong to the vehicle in question.

"The owner of the vehicle attempted to put his key for the vehicle into the ignition. However, the vehicle was unable to start due to the damage that had been cause to the ignition.

"Police were called and an investigation began, finding blood stains in the car. Analysis showed the blood belonged to the accused. The damage caused to the vehicle was an estimated £300.”

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said: “He is now 40 years of age and became a father – he considers these to be significant events in his life. he now has a lot to lose because he does now have a young son.

"He can’t really shed much light on why he became involved in this. There were other people he was hanging around with at the time.”

Mr Aitken added Andrews, who had served in the Armed Forces, had been diagnosed with PTSD.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Andrews’ last offence had take nplace back in 2017 and she was prepared to treat these matters as isolated incidents.

"The owners of both vehicles have suffered a substantial loss as a result.”