Ex serviceman grabbed partner's neck and pinned her to a wall during Falkirk attack

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, David Barry, 57, had pleaded guilty to assault his partner at an address in Dalderse Avenue, Falkirk on November 19 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Mandy Jones said: “It was 5pm and the complainer and the accused were in the house when an argument ensued where various accusations were made.

"The accused began to take clothes out of the wardrobe and put them outside the property as if he was going to leave. He then grabbed the witness by the throat with both hands and pinned her against a wall.

"Police attended and found the witness crying. She had red marks and scratches to both sides of her neck.”

The court heard Barry claimed his partner attacked him and spat at him.

It was stated he suffered from PTSD after serving with the armed forces in Northern Ireland in the 1990s and had a difficulty with alcohol.

The relationship was now said to be over and Barry was planning to move down to Preston.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “I’m considering a custodial sentence in this case – it’s a serious offence and it disturbs me.”