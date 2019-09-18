Ex-Grangemouth Community Inspector, 35, is Falkirk’s new Area Commander

There has been a changing of the guard at the top of Falkirk district’s police force.

The region’s former Area Commander, Chief Inspector Damian Armstrong (50), officially stepped down from his role on Monday to hand over the reins to 35-year-old Chief Inspector Chris Stewart.

New Area Commander for Falkirk district Chief Inspector Chris Stewart (left) with previous incumbent Chief Inspector Damian Armstrong

Though the person at the helm of policing in the district may be different, both men are confident of a seamless transition as the force’s priority will remain the same: providing a high standard of community policing within the local area.

Having spent the past three-and-a-half years of his 26-year police career in Falkirk, Mr Armstrong felt the time was right to take on a new role with the Scottish Government focusing on the power of digital evidence sharing.

He’s also certain that Mr Stewart, who has worked in the Falkirk region for 13 years, is the perfect candidate for the job.

Mr Armstrong said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time in Falkirk.

“Like in any role, it’s good to take on new challenges and my new challenge is moving to the Scottish Government to work on a digital evidence sharing capability project to assist in taking Criminal Justice services into the digital world.

“Having worked with Chris in the past when he was Community Inspector in Grangemouth, he knows the area, he’s a resident here and he’s passionate about policing this area.

“I’d like to thank all the officers and staff for their assistance.”

After three years in Police Scotland’s Corporate Services Division, Mr Stewart is relishing the chance to get to grips with his new role.

The Area Commander said: “I’m looking forward to coming back to work and police in an area I know and have enjoyed working in.

“The positive thing is, community policing is still at the heart of this area, which is something I will look to continue and build upon.

“I know the area well and hope to continue to work with local partners to address the concerns and challenges of local police.”