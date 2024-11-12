Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A violent and controlling rapist who attacked and abused two women has been jailed.

John Allen, from Denny, was found guilty of 10 charges on 26 August 2024 following a trial at the High Court in Stirling.

The 28-year-old subjected both women to campaigns of abuse which included shouting, swearing, calling them derogatory names and threatening to harm himself.

Jurors who had to watch disturbing videos of the bodybuilder repeatedly raping a 23 year old woman were offered counselling.

Allen was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow. Picture: John Devlin

Allen also restricted one victim’s contact with her family and friends, compelled her to sign a contract promising certain behaviours and prevented her from going out.

He demanded she transfer her wages to him and controlled her finances, prevented her from wearing make-up and made her stop using contraception.

Allen violently assaulted the same woman on various occasions which included repeatedly stamping on her head to her injury.

On another occasion, he entered her car without permission and demanded she drive it.

He then took her mobile phone, threatened to seize the steering wheel and threatened to kill her.

His victim told the High Court in Stirling she initially didn't even know who it was who was trying to “hijack” her.

She said: “He had his face covered. He told me to put the car in reverse and 'f*****g drive'.”

She did as she was told, but Allen then tried to grab the steering wheel and drive the car into a primary school building.

The court heard the woman parked and ran back into the restaurant where she worked, “chalk white”, and her manager called police.

Officers found him lying down hiding on the back seat of the woman's vehicle.

Allan was also convicted of multiple sexual offence charges involving both victims.

Today (Tuesday), at the High Court in Glasgow, he was given a 13-year extended sentence with nine years in custody.

His named has been added to the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Non-harassment orders, banning Allen from contacting or attempting to contact both women, were granted for an indefinite period.

Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offending, Katrina Parkes said:

“John Allen is a dangerous individual who subjected his victims to unimaginable trauma and abuse.

“It is thanks to the bravery of these women giving evidence that this prosecution has been possible.

“I hope this conviction brings some comfort while sending a message that this type of offending has no place in Scotland.

“I would urge any victim of similar crime to report it and seek support. You will be listened to and we will use every tool available in seeking justice.”

Police Scotland Detective Inspector Forbes Wilson, of the Public Protection Unit in Forth Valley, added: “Allen is a violent individual who will now face the consequences of his despicable actions.

“I want to commend the victims for the strength they have shown throughout this investigation and trial. My thoughts remain with them. I hope that this sentencing brings them some comfort and helps them move forward.

“We have detectives dedicated to investigating such offences, and no matter how much time has passed, please report it. You can be assured that you will be fully supported by officers and our partner agencies.”