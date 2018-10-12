Engaged in fight with partner in Falkirk

28-year-old man admitted a breach of the peace in Gilchrist Drive, Bantaskine on July 28.

David Wilson, 58 Birch Road, Cumbernauld, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to engaging in a fight with his partner.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell said: “This is your first conviction for this kind of offence, which involved a former partner.

“I don’t think you are a candidate for the Caledonian domestic abuse programme.”

Wilson was placed on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 80 hours unpaid work within three months.

Sheriff Caldwell fixed a review for the order in four months time to see how Wilson is progressing.