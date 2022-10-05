Emergency services exercise in Grangemouth

But the message is they should not worry as it is all part of a multi-agency exercise taken place with the Port of Grangemouth at 7pm.

Grangemouth Major Incident Control Committee (MICC), Falkirk Council and all the emergency services will be putting their their emergency plans through their paces during the exercise..

While people in the local area may see increased activity by the emergency services at this time, Grangemouth residents and visitors will not be required to take any action, according to Police Scotland.

The exercise takes place at the Port of Grangemouth this evening

However, in the unlikely event of an incident taking place during the exercise period that requires the activation of the Community Warning System a transmission will clearly indicate such an event and the public should follow the usual procedure of “Go in, Stay in and Tune in”.

People who live and work in the area are being asked to share the information with family, friends and colleagues.