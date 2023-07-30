News you can trust since 1845
Emergency crews attended serious road incident in Falkirk area

Emergency services attended a serious road traffic incident in Falkirk yesterday evening.
By Jill Buchanan
Published 30th Jul 2023, 10:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jul 2023, 10:46 BST

Police, fire and paramedic crews were all at the scene in New Carron Road following the incident which occurred shortly after 6pm.

It is understood that at least two vehicles were involved.

The road is believed to remain closed as investigations are carried out.

Emergency services at the scene of Saturday evening's road incident. Pic: Michael GillenEmergency services at the scene of Saturday evening's road incident. Pic: Michael Gillen
An eye-witness spoke of hearing a loud bang around the time the incident took place.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they had been alerted to the road traffic incident around 6.12pm in New Carron Road and sent a number of resources to the scene.

Police Scotland has been contacted for a comment.