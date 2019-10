Police are probing a theft from a van in Bo’ness.

An electrical voltage tester worth £150 was taken from inside a Renault Luton vehicle between 11.30am and 12.45pm on Saturday in School Brae.

Members of the public with information can call 101.

You may also be interested in:

18 photos of Falkirk in the 1980s

This is how old you have to be before you can claim your state pension and how much you’ll get

Fracking has officially been banned in Falkirk...and Scotland