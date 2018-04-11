Elderly woman’s wheelchair stolen from outside home

A wheelchair belonging to an elderly woman was stolen from outside a Bainsford home.

The callous theft took place on Monday afternoon at an address in the village’s Gairdoch Street.

Police are appealing to members of the public for help in a bid to return the item to its 79-year-old owner, who depends on the wheelchair to get around.

Police Constable Ryan Smith said: “This is a particularly henious crime whereby a black wheelchair which an elderly female relies on has been stolen.

“I am keen to recover this item and identify the person or persons responsible.

“I am appealing to the local community to assist and contact myself or my colleagues on 101 with information, quoting reference CF00 4469 0418.”