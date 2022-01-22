The woman was the driver of a silver Suzuki Swift, which was involved in a crash with a black Volkswagen Scirocco.

The collision occurred on the B8028 between Hallglen and Shieldhill, at around 10.20pm on Friday, January 21.

The driver and passenger of the Volkswagen, who are both 21-year-old men, were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Officers closed the road until around 4.30am on Saturday, January 22, so an investigation could take place at the scene.

In a post published on social media, police in Forth Valley appealed to the public for assistance with their investigation.

They are looking to speak to anyone with information on the incident, and are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has relevant dashcam footage from the area or who saw either vehicle before the incident.

Sergeant David Ross, of the Forth Valley Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.“We are carrying out an investigation to establish the full circumstances which led to the two vehicles colliding and would urge anyone who may be able to assist to come forward.“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen either vehicle prior to the incident or who may have dashcam footage from the area on Friday evening.“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3744 of 21 January.”

