Elderly Falkirk resident conned out of money by bogus workman

A pensioner was duped out of cash by a bogus workman in Falkirk.
The Learmonth Street resident handed over money to a man falsely claiming to be a workman last Thursday for work which was never carried out.
Police say the suspect is in his early 20s and has medium length dark hair.
The incident came just a day after householders in Falkirk and Laurieston were duped into parting with cash by a man charged with bogus caller-types offences.
Information can be passed on via 101 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.