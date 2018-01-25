Elderly couple terrified by Bonnybridge snowball attacks

Elderly residents found themselves in the midst of an iceball attack as anti-social behaviour continues to blight a town.

A 77-year-old man and his 74-year-old wife endured three terrifying nights last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, as the winter weather provided plenty of ammunition for youths to assault their house in Wheatlands Avenue, Bonnybridge – just down the road from official Police Scotland anti-social hotspot Ure Crescent.

The resident said: “They came down the lane flinging the snowballs and battering our front windows. It was worse the next night because the snow had turned to ice.

“I went out to tell them to stop – they were around 14 or 15 years old – and they started throwing them at me.

“One ended up on our carpet and one hit me on the foot.

“My wife has been to the hospital with her nerves and this isn’t helping. It’s getting worse all the time.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers continue to deploy extra resources in the Bonnybridge area including Ure Crescent, undertaking focused patrols with the local Community Policing Team continuing to engage with residents, businesses and elected members.

“As a result of these dedicated patrols, a number of youths have been identified in relation to a variety of offences and reports have been submitted to the relevant authorities.

“Officers will be deployed in the coming days and weeks to reduce the incidence of anti-social behaviour and support the local community.”