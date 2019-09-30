Elderly Bonnybridge man was victim of weekend collision

An elderly man who died when his car hit a wall has been named as a Bonnybridge resident.

Charles Neilson was involved in the collision south of the Whins of Milton area around 5.15pm last Friday, September 27.

The incident took place on the A872, near the junction with Pirnhall Road East, when a Suzuki Baleno left the road and collided with a wall.

Mr Neilson (86) was driving the vehicle and sadly died later that evening in Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

No-one else was in the car at the time of the accident.

Sergeant David Marr from Forth Valley’s Road Policing Unit said: “I would like to send my personal gratitude, as well as that of the family and friends of Charles, to members of the public and emergency service workers who tried to help Charles at the scene.

“Our enquiries into this collision continue and I would urge anyone with any dashcam footage, or any information which may be relevant, to please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2822 of September 27.