'Eccentric' Camelon offender (65) posted intimate pics of ex through her letterbox

Allister Linton appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted behaving in a threatening manner, posting “intimate images” of his ex partner through her door at an address in Bonnybridge on October 8 last year.

He also admitted leaving intimate photographs of another former partner – and writing her personal details on the back of the photographs – on public streets for people to find in the Perthshire village of Abernethy.

Procurator fiscal depute Robbie McDougall said: “The witness returned home from work and found 25 photographs lying in the threshold of her hallway. They had been taken by the accused and were images of her in lingerie."

Linton appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday to answer for his threatening behaviour towards his ex partners

The woman realised Linton must have digital copies of the images and became concerned.

Mr McDougall said: “The delivery of the images was completely unexpected because she’d had no contact with him for a number of years. He told her ‘I don’t know if you want these or not’.

“She had cameras installed at her address and contacted police.”

The court heard the woman wanted a non-harassment order put in place for as long as possible.

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, described Linton as “somewhat of an eccentric character” who spent a lot of time in the hills and went kayaking.

"He has had some sort of breakdown,” said Mr Addison. “I’ve had a number of conversations with him that have been slightly bizarre. He is ashamed of what he has done.”

Mr Addison added Linton, who he said had an “unusual background”, lived “very much on his own” and had a love for the hills and kayaking, had been having a “clearing out” at this home and he found all the photographs.

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “Your conduct was deplorable and it’s difficult to understand someone not having appeared before the court behaving in this way.”