A 22-year-old man behaving in such a threatening manner at a house in Wavell Street, Grangemouth on June 13, he forced an eight-year-old girl to run to a neighbour’s house for help.

He admitted the offence at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

Kieran Bell, 3 Wilson Street, Grangemouth, was placed on an 18-month supervised community payback order and told to do 60 hours unpaid work in three months.