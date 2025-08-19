E-bike riding, cannabis smoking chancer caught and charged after collision in Forth Valley village

By James Trimble
Published 19th Aug 2025, 15:47 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2025, 15:53 BST
Police officers were called out to deal with a collision in a Forth Valley village involving an electric motorcycle.

The incident happened in Fallin on Friday, August 15 and officers not only found the person involved was riding the bike illegally – they were also high on Class B drugs at the time.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The rider tested positive for cannabis and and was charged with several offences.”

The incident reportedly involved a collision with a young child.

The electric motorcycle was involved in a collision in a Forth Valley village and the rider test positive for cannabis (Picture: Submitted)placeholder image
The electric motorcycle was involved in a collision in a Forth Valley village and the rider test positive for cannabis (Picture: Submitted)

