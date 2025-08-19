E-bike riding, cannabis smoking chancer caught and charged after collision in Forth Valley village
Police officers were called out to deal with a collision in a Forth Valley village involving an electric motorcycle.
The incident happened in Fallin on Friday, August 15 and officers not only found the person involved was riding the bike illegally – they were also high on Class B drugs at the time.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The rider tested positive for cannabis and and was charged with several offences.”
The incident reportedly involved a collision with a young child.