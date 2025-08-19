E-bike riding, cannabis smoking chancer caught and charged after collision in Forth Valley village

Police officers were called out to deal with a collision in a Forth Valley village involving an electric motorcycle.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in Fallin on Friday, August 15 and officers not only found the person involved was riding the bike illegally – they were also high on Class B drugs at the time.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The rider tested positive for cannabis and and was charged with several offences.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident reportedly involved a collision with a young child.

The electric motorcycle was involved in a collision in a Forth Valley village and the rider test positive for cannabis (Picture: Submitted)

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspaper