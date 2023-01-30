Durham racer gets ban and nocturnal house arrest for his dangerous driving antics

Luke Sellers, 26, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded to dangerous driving and failing to stop for police on the A883 in Camelon, Checkbar Roundabout in Bonnybridge, Larbert Road in Bonnybridge and Peathill Road in Bonnybridge on February 21 last year.

The charges stated Sellers drove at excessive speed, entered the opposing carriageway, overtook cars when it was unsafe to do so and failed to negotiate a roundabout, causing damage to his vehicle.

Procurator fiscal depute Christine Brownlie said Sellers had been signalled to stop on two separate occasions by police officers who had activated their blue lights.

He eventually came to a halt when his car was damaged after he failed to negotiate the Checkbar Roundabout.

Late last year Sheriff Alison Michie heard the reason Sellers, 24 South Row, Durham, had failed to turn up to court was because he did not have sufficient cash to travel to the Falkirk area.

On that occasion she deferred sentence on him to allow him to save up the funds necessary to facilitate his trip north and last Thursday she placed him on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between 8pm and 7am for the next 163 days.