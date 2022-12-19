Durham dangerous driver unable to travel to Falkirk Sheriff Court
A motorist who put on a pretty poor – and dangerous – display of driving and then failed to stop for police is not as mobile as he used to be.
Luke Sellers, 26, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded to dangerous driving and failing to stop for police on the A883 in Camelon, Checkbar Roundabout in Bonnybridge, Larbert Road in Bonnybridge and Peathill Road in Bonnybridge on February 21 last year.
The charges stated Sellers drove at excessive speed, entered the opposing carriageway, overtook cars when it was unsafe to do so and failed to negotiate a roundabout, causing damage to his vehicle.
The court heard Sellers, who lives down south, was not able to travel to Falkirk Sheriff Court, due to lack of funds.
Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence on Sellers, 24 South Row, Durham until January 26 to allow him to save up the funds necessary to facilitate his trip north.