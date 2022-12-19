Luke Sellers, 26, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded to dangerous driving and failing to stop for police on the A883 in Camelon, Checkbar Roundabout in Bonnybridge, Larbert Road in Bonnybridge and Peathill Road in Bonnybridge on February 21 last year.

The charges stated Sellers drove at excessive speed, entered the opposing carriageway, overtook cars when it was unsafe to do so and failed to negotiate a roundabout, causing damage to his vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Sellers, who lives down south, was not able to travel to Falkirk Sheriff Court, due to lack of funds.

Sellers failed to appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court