Duo caught with over half-a-million pounds worth of class A drugs

A pair of offenders who supplied large quantities of heroin and cocaine throughout the Central Scotland area have now been put behind bars.

Anthony O’Hare (33) directed the group with William Scott (41) acting as a courier.

During an intelligence-lead operation in August 2018, police searched property and vehicles in Glasgow and found 1.5kg of diamorphine worth £322,660 and 2kg of cocaine worth £205,580.

Last month O’Hare was jailed for eight years and Scott for three years.

When police searched O’Hare’s house in September 2018, they also found £41,250 of cash stashed around the home and in his van. Text messages and call logs on his phone subsequently led them to William Scott, who was found with scales and a bowl with traces of cocaine in his home.

The men pled both guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class A drugs and O’Hare was also convicted of directing others to commit serious crimes and money laundering.

Jennifer Harrower, Procurator Fiscal for specialist casework, said: “With each case of this kind we can help reduce the harm these drugs do to Scotland’s communities. We are targeting all people who threaten communities across Scotland, not only drug couriers but also those who direct their movements.

“I hope these convictions and the sentences imposed send a strong message to others involved in this kind of criminal behaviour and demonstrates the ability of police and prosecutors to investigate, prepare and prosecute serious and organised crime.

“We will continue working as a member of Scotland’s Serious and Organised Crime Taskforce to ensure these crimes are detected and those responsible prosecuted using all measures at our disposal.”

Proceeds of crime proceedings have been started against O’Hare.