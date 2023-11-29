Duo arrested and charged with 49 break-ins and thefts in Forth Valley and elsewhere
A man, 22, and a 16-year-old male have been arrested and charged with a series of break-ins, attempted break-ins and thefts across the Forth Valley, Lothians, North Lanarkshire and Glasgow areas.
The 49 incidents took place between Thursday, September 28 and Tuesday, November 28.
Both suspects were due to appear in court this week.
Detective Inspector John Murphy, Livingston CID, said: “We understand the impact this type of crime has and we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to find those responsible.”