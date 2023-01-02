Stuart Morgan, 39, swore at the officers and told them to let him sleep. When they asked for his address so they could take him home, he refused to give it to them and began swearing at them again.

He finally had to be taken to the police station and threatened to kill officers while he was there.

Morgan appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour towards police officers and failing to comply with his curfew in Falkirk High Street on December 6, 2022.

Police found Morgan sleeping in Falkirk High Street

Procurator fiscal depute Sea Iles said: “It was 10pm and police attended at the High Street in Falkirk having been contacted by a member of the public. They saw a male – the accused – sleeping in the street, intoxicated with alcohol.

"They attempted to rouse him and he began shouting a swearing at them, saying ‘let me sleep’. They asked him for his details with the view to take him home, but he refused to give them and swore at them again.

“He then demanded to be taken home, but refused to give his information and was taken to Falkirk police station, where he shouted ‘I will you’ at police officers.”

Michael Lowrie, defence solicitor, said: “He has limited memory of matters as he had consumed a considerable quantity of alcohol. He had fallen out with his partner and started drinking heavily.

"When things go wrong, things go wrong really badly for him. He minimises his guilt – he’s not a very insightful person, but that’s not a criticism of him.”

The court heard Morgan, 20 Rashiehill Road, Slamannan, had been in custody for these offences since December 7 last year.

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “This is a blatant breach your curfew order – you chose to go out drinking with a friend and made no arrangements to get home in time.”