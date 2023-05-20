The fire at Westfield Park, home of Dunipace FC who play in the East of Scotland First Division, was discovered early this morning. It is believed the artificial surface had been smouldering for several hours before the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted.

It was one of several incidents which took place in the town on Friday evening. The stage being used for today’s Denny and Dunipace fun day in Gala Park was spray painted and portable toilets overturned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nursery area at Denny Primary was also targeted with graffiti daubed on the building.

The Westfield Park pitch was set on fire with extensive damage as a result.

Councillor Paul Garner, who is also the chairman of Dunipace FC, said he was devastated by the damage to the ground in Town House Street, as well as the other damage across the district.

He said: “I received at call around 7.30am to say the fire brigade were at the ground and came down straight away. I was gutted by what I saw. It would seem that it had been set in the middle of the park and had been smouldering for some time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This morning there should have been several kids’ teams playing on the pitch and to see their faces when they arrived was awful. We had to reschedule some games and squeeze others into another area of the park.

"Everyone involved with Dunipace is devastated at what has happened. This will months to fix and will impact on the start of next season. But it’s not just the senior teams who are affected. This pitch is used by the community every night of the week and this fire has impacted on a lot of people.”

It is understood the artificial surface had been smouldering for several hours before the fire was discovered

The senior team was due to place its last game of the season against Preston Athletic on the pitch this afternoon but Stenhousemuir FC stepped in to offer the use of its ground at Ochilview so the match goes ahead at 2.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A cup match on Tuesday evening also due to go ahead at Westfield Park will now be played at Linlithgow Rose’s Prestonfield ground.

Mr Garner added: “Thanks to everyone who has rallied round to offer support at these difficult times.”

The incidents come only weeks after a community meeting in Denny when residents and business people put their concerns over anti social behaviour to Falkirk’s area commander Chief Inspector Lynsey Kidd.

Police Scotland officers were in attendance at the home of Dunipace FC investigating the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People spoke of a group of youths, aged between 13 to 15 years terrorising the community.

The police chief vowed to do more but today Mr Garner said there had been little evidence of increased patrols in the area.

He said: “We asked for more high profile patrols, similar as to what took place in Larbert when there were issues there, but so far there has been little evidence of this. It’s very disappointing for everyone in the Denny and Dunipace community.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a fire at a premises on Town House Street, Denny, around 8am on Saturday, May, 20. The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and there were no reports of any injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the areas where the fire could have started on the Westfield Park pitch