The artificial playing surface at Westfield Park, home of Dunipace FC, was set alight overnight on May 19 and discovered around 7.30am on the Saturday.

The club estimate it the cost of replacing the pitch, together with the loss in income from hiring out the ground will be in the region of £300,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Paul Garner, who is the club’s chairman, said the entire community was impacted by the needless vandalism as it is used daily by players of all ages. He said: “Everyone involved with Dunipace is devastated at what has happened. This will take months to fix and will impact on the start of next season.”

The Westfield Park pitch was set on fire with extensive damage as a result.

Police Inspector Colin Sutherland said: “We are treating the fire as wilful and our enquiries are ongoing.”