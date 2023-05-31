News you can trust since 1845
Dunipace FC: Hunt continues for those who set Westfield Park pitch alight

Police are still hunting the culprits who set fire a football pitch causing a six-figure sum of damage.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 31st May 2023, 14:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 14:58 BST

The artificial playing surface at Westfield Park, home of Dunipace FC, was set alight overnight on May 19 and discovered around 7.30am on the Saturday.

The club estimate it the cost of replacing the pitch, together with the loss in income from hiring out the ground will be in the region of £300,000.

Councillor Paul Garner, who is the club’s chairman, said the entire community was impacted by the needless vandalism as it is used daily by players of all ages. He said: “Everyone involved with Dunipace is devastated at what has happened. This will take months to fix and will impact on the start of next season.”

The Westfield Park pitch was set on fire with extensive damage as a result.
Police Inspector Colin Sutherland said: “We are treating the fire as wilful and our enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 1088 of May 20